Dr. Emily Rostholder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Rostholder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Rostholder works at
Doral Dental Specialist4800 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 398-7205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Borland Groover Baptist Downtown836 Prudential Dr Ste 801, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 288-0433Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
She saved my life. I had multiple problems that required emergency surgery which was handled perfectly.
About Dr. Emily Rostholder, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902063431
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- Beth Isarel-Deaconess MC
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Rostholder has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rostholder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
