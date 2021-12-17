See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO

Dermatology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Rubenstein works at Swedish Skin Institute in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Skin Institute
    3122 N Ashland Ave Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 293-8893
  2. 2
    5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 293-8893

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 17, 2021
    Dec 17, 2021
TL;DR Highly recommend! Dr. Rubenstein is a knowledgeable and skilled doctor and a wonderful caring person. She has a great bedside manner and asks important questions with sincerity and genuine care. She answered all of my countless skin related questions and I never felt rushed (even though I had unwittingly booked the very last appointment of the day). I visited her office in order to have an annual skin cancer screening and to have some aesthetically annoying moles removed. She explained all the up front costs and possible lab fees to me before proceeding. The removals were painless and have healed well. After my visit there were some issues with the lab bills and when I reached out she went above and beyond to help me sort them out. Most doctors would not have cared enough to reach out and offer their help. **Unrelated to Doctor Rubenstein & her office staff** The hospital's booking, billing & phone systems are somewhat frustrating to navigate and can lead you in circles.
    About Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598982019
    Education & Certifications

    • Broward General Medical Center
    • Broward General Medical Center
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubenstein works at Swedish Skin Institute in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rubenstein’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.

