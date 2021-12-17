Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Locations
Swedish Skin Institute3122 N Ashland Ave Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 293-8893
- 2 5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 293-8893
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
TL;DR Highly recommend! Dr. Rubenstein is a knowledgeable and skilled doctor and a wonderful caring person. She has a great bedside manner and asks important questions with sincerity and genuine care. She answered all of my countless skin related questions and I never felt rushed (even though I had unwittingly booked the very last appointment of the day). I visited her office in order to have an annual skin cancer screening and to have some aesthetically annoying moles removed. She explained all the up front costs and possible lab fees to me before proceeding. The removals were painless and have healed well. After my visit there were some issues with the lab bills and when I reached out she went above and beyond to help me sort them out. Most doctors would not have cared enough to reach out and offer their help. **Unrelated to Doctor Rubenstein & her office staff** The hospital's booking, billing & phone systems are somewhat frustrating to navigate and can lead you in circles.
About Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1598982019
Education & Certifications
- Broward General Medical Center
- Broward General Medical Center
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
