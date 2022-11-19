Dr. Emily Ruden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Ruden, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Ruden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Riverview Health.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Carmel Women's Heart Risk Clinic13420 N Meridian St Ste 270, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 743-5579
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She listens and cares. Give good advice and cares about quality of life. Really like her.
About Dr. Emily Ruden, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1316180474
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Riverview Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruden has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.