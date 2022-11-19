Overview

Dr. Emily Ruden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Riverview Health.



Dr. Ruden works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Carmel Women's Heart Risk Clinic in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.