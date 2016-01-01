Dr. Emily Ryu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Ryu, DDS
Overview
Dr. Emily Ryu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Dr. Ryu works at
Locations
-
1
Carus Dental North Austin Medical Center12201 Renfert Way Ste 345, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 643-1814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ryu?
About Dr. Emily Ryu, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1942369731
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ryu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ryu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryu works at
319 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.