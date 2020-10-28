See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lake Saint Louis, MO
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Emily Sammons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    1000 Edgewater Pt Ste 200, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 (636) 561-8088
    Heartland Women's Healthcare
    3130 Veterans Memorial Dr, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 (636) 561-8088

  SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis

First Trimester Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Perimenopause
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Breech Position
C-Section
Cervical Cancer
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysteroscopy
Maternal Anemia
Miscarriages
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Oct 28, 2020
    I’ve been with Dr. Sammons for nearly 10 years and she’s been great from the very beginning. After dealing with years of symptoms with no explanations, she finally diagnosed me with the one disease that accounted for everything, which helped me to get the proper treatment and deal with my infertility. I also love that she doesn’t coddle me. She has good bedside manner but she also meets you at your level, wherever that may be, and she doesn’t beat around the bush or sugarcoat things. She gives me honest and accurate information and allows me to make my own choices based off the whole picture. She’s been with me through all of my ups and downs and has been thorough the entire time.
    Sarah Brodeur — Oct 28, 2020
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English
    1780860395
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
