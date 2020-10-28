Dr. Emily Sammons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sammons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Sammons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Sammons, MD
Dr. Emily Sammons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sammons' Office Locations
- 1 1000 Edgewater Pt Ste 200, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 561-8088
-
2
Heartland Women's Healthcare3130 Veterans Memorial Dr, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Directions (636) 561-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Dr. Sammons for nearly 10 years and she’s been great from the very beginning. After dealing with years of symptoms with no explanations, she finally diagnosed me with the one disease that accounted for everything, which helped me to get the proper treatment and deal with my infertility. I also love that she doesn’t coddle me. She has good bedside manner but she also meets you at your level, wherever that may be, and she doesn’t beat around the bush or sugarcoat things. She gives me honest and accurate information and allows me to make my own choices based off the whole picture. She’s been with me through all of my ups and downs and has been thorough the entire time.
About Dr. Emily Sammons, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780860395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sammons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sammons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sammons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sammons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sammons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sammons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sammons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.