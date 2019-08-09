Overview of Dr. Emily Shields, MD

Dr. Emily Shields, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shields works at MSMG NEUROLOGY - ABINGDON in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.