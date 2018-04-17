See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Emily Slate, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emily Slate, MD

Dr. Emily Slate, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Slate works at Northwell Health in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slate's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LHH - Dept of Pediatrics
    100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 804-2800
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates of Stamford
    1281 E Main St Fl 4, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 325-4087

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Emily Slate, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124285192
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Slate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slate has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Slate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

