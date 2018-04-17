Overview of Dr. Emily Slate, MD

Dr. Emily Slate, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Slate works at Northwell Health in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.