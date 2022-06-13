Dr. Emily Slutsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slutsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Slutsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Slutsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ.
Dr. Slutsky works at
Locations
-
1
Women s Health Center116 Newark 2 Fl Ave Ste 2, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 332-3828
-
2
Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin9000 W Wisconsin Ave # C430, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 266-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slutsky?
Very knowledgeable and direct. Appreciate that she answers my questions before I ask them :)
About Dr. Emily Slutsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780078147
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slutsky accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Slutsky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Slutsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slutsky works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Slutsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slutsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slutsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slutsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.