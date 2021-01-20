Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Smith, MD
Dr. Emily Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Pedicenter Associates P.c.20905 Greenfield Rd Ste 207, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 559-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
She was very attentive and very patient oriented. One of the very very few MD’s who listen to the patient and not a “I know everything about everyone and All diabetics are alike” she was a wonderful doctor
About Dr. Emily Smith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235203779
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.