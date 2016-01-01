Dr. Emily Snodgrass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snodgrass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Snodgrass, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Snodgrass, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Emily Kathleen Snodgrass, MD3610D KING ST, Alexandria, VA 22302 Directions (703) 544-7251
CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs1 Mercy Ln Ste 506, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Directions (501) 214-8498Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1073834305
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Family Practice
Dr. Snodgrass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snodgrass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Snodgrass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snodgrass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snodgrass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snodgrass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.