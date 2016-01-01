Dr. Emily Sonnenblick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonnenblick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Sonnenblick, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Sonnenblick, MD
Dr. Emily Sonnenblick, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Sonnenblick works at
Dr. Sonnenblick's Office Locations
-
1
Klingenstein Pavillion1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Emily Sonnenblick, MD
- Radiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1710064555
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonnenblick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonnenblick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sonnenblick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sonnenblick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonnenblick works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonnenblick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonnenblick.
