Dr. Emily Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Stewart, MD is a Dermatologist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott White Clinic-college Station1700 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840 Directions (979) 691-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
Dr Stewart was very pleasant and attentive to my concerns about my psoriasis. I would highly recommend her as a dermatologist. I felt she took extra time to go over what options I had to help heal my psoriasis. Great Doctor!
About Dr. Emily Stewart, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1104183425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stewart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.