Dr. Emily Stonerock, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Stonerock, MD
Dr. Emily Stonerock, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mullins, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stonerock works at
Dr. Stonerock's Office Locations
MUSC Health - Women's Health - Marion Medical Park2835 E. Highway 76 Marion Medical Park 1 Suite 3, Mullins, SC 29574 Directions
MUSC Health Florence Women's Pavilion1590 Freedom Boulevard Florence Womens Pavilion Su, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter had a urethral prolapse. She was really good with her and knew what was going on immediately upon examination. She was gentle with my daughter and reassuring to me.
About Dr. Emily Stonerock, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stonerock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stonerock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stonerock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stonerock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stonerock has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stonerock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stonerock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stonerock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stonerock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stonerock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.