Dr. Emily Tommolino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tommolino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Tommolino, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Tommolino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI.
Dr. Tommolino works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates30055 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 985-5000
-
2
Digestive Health Associates11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 307, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-8380
-
3
Digestive Health Associates26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 510, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4300
-
4
Digestive Health Associates16001 W 9 Mile Rd Fl 3, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 985-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tommolino?
My appointment and subsequent colonoscopy with Dr. Tommolino were excellent. She made me feel comfortable in what is a most uncomfortable procedure. In fact, I wish I would done this years ago. Dr. Tommolino made sure all my questions and concerns were addressed and her caring nature made the procedure a non-event.
About Dr. Emily Tommolino, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1578908000
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tommolino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tommolino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tommolino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tommolino works at
Dr. Tommolino has seen patients for Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tommolino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tommolino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tommolino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tommolino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tommolino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.