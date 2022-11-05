See All Oncologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Emily Touloukian, DO

Medical Oncology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Touloukian, DO

Dr. Emily Touloukian, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine|Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine - Downers Grove IL and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Touloukian works at Coastal Cancer Center in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Loris, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Touloukian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Medical Specialists PA Dba
    8121 Rourk St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 932-2102
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Coastal Cancer Center - Bayboro
    3008 Baybord St, Loris, SC 29569 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Conway Medical Center
  • Mcleod Loris Hospital
  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Neutropenia
Leukocytosis
Anemia
Neutropenia
Leukocytosis

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Very professional and informative. New my complete history the first time I met with her.
    moeb — Nov 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Emily Touloukian, DO
    About Dr. Emily Touloukian, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053577718
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Providence Hospital|Providence Hospital - Southfield MI
    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran Hospital - Park Ridge IL
    Internship
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital|Advocate Lutheran Hospital - Park Ridge IL
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine|Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine - Downers Grove IL
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Touloukian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touloukian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Touloukian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Touloukian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Touloukian has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Touloukian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Touloukian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touloukian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touloukian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touloukian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

