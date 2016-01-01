Dr. Emily Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Tsai, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Tsai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Tsai works at
Locations
CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center173 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emily Tsai, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
- Hospital University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.