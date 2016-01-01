Dr. Emily Van Kouwenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Kouwenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Van Kouwenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Van Kouwenberg's Office Locations
Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 659-9247
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1396004677
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Plastic Surgery
