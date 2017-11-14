See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Emily Wang, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Wang, MD

Dr. Emily Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Wang works at Mount Sinai Doctors Ansonia in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Doctors
    2109 BROADWAY, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-8672

  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Symptomatic Menopause
Wellness Examination
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Wellness Examination
Perimenopause

Symptomatic Menopause
Wellness Examination
Perimenopause
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 14, 2017
    Wonderful, thorough, patient, kind doctor who takes the time to listen to your concerns and address all your questions. After spending hours researching doctors online to find a new doctor I am so pleased that I picked Dr. Wang! Highly recommend her and on top of it the entire office staff is very friendly and office is exceptionally clean.
    Sheena in New York, NY — Nov 14, 2017
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emily Wang, MD.

    Internal Medicine
    16 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Mandarin
    Education & Certifications

    Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internal Medicine
