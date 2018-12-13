Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Webb, DPM
Overview of Dr. Emily Webb, DPM
Dr. Emily Webb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
Save Your Sole Foot and Ankle Specialists PC1927 Wilmington Dr Unit 102, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 416-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Emily Webb is the best Foot Doctor ever! I've visited couple podiatrists before, none of them used the ultrasound machine to see the problems in your foot but Dr. Webb does. Very professional, knowledgeable, and expert in her profession. I would recommend Dr. Webb to everyone!!!
About Dr. Emily Webb, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
