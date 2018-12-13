Overview of Dr. Emily Webb, DPM

Dr. Emily Webb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Webb works at Save Your Sole Foot /Ankle Spec in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.