Overview

Dr. Emily White, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bixby, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. White works at St John Clinic in Bixby, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.