Overview of Dr. Emily Wingfield, MD

Dr. Emily Wingfield, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Renton, WA.



Dr. Wingfield works at UWVMC Psychiatry/Counseling Ctr in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.