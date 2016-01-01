Dr. Emily Wingfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Wingfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Wingfield, MD
Dr. Emily Wingfield, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Renton, WA.
Dr. Wingfield works at
Dr. Wingfield's Office Locations
-
1
UWVMC Psychiatry/Counseling Ctr4445 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-4055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wingfield?
About Dr. Emily Wingfield, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1043321524
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wingfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wingfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wingfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wingfield works at
Dr. Wingfield has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wingfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.