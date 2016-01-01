Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emily Wolfe, MD
Dr. Emily Wolfe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Jackson Clinic PA87 Murray Guard Dr Ste B, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 422-0213
Jackson-madison County General Hospital620 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-6251
The Hand Center at Florida Bone and Joint Specialists4012 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 444-4777Tuesday7:30am - 11:30amThursday7:30am - 11:30am
The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1375Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
