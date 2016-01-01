Overview of Dr. Emily Wolfe, MD

Dr. Emily Wolfe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Wolfe works at Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.