Dr. Emily Yan, DO
Dr. Emily Yan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (844) 542-2273
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1205494952
Dr. Yan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.