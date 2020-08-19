See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodland Hills, CA
Dr. Emin Kuliev, MD

Internal Medicine
2.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emin Kuliev, MD

Dr. Emin Kuliev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.

Dr. Kuliev works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuliev's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente
    5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 719-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 19, 2020
    Dr. Kuliev is best Doctor. Efficient, keeps up to date on new medicines an treatments. Returns calls promptly. Great diagnostician.
    — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. Emin Kuliev, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609924406
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emin Kuliev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuliev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuliev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuliev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuliev works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kuliev’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuliev. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuliev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuliev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuliev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

