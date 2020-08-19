Dr. Emin Kuliev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuliev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emin Kuliev, MD
Overview of Dr. Emin Kuliev, MD
Dr. Emin Kuliev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.
Dr. Kuliev works at
Dr. Kuliev's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuliev is best Doctor. Efficient, keeps up to date on new medicines an treatments. Returns calls promptly. Great diagnostician.
About Dr. Emin Kuliev, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1609924406
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuliev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuliev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuliev. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuliev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuliev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuliev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.