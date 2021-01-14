Overview of Dr. Emma Babayan, MD

Dr. Emma Babayan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They graduated from Chernovitsky Medical Institute and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Babayan works at Eagle Medicine Associates in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.