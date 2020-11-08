Dr. Emma Barber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emma Barber, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Prentice Women's Hospital250 E Superior St Ste 4-420, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Competent, Compassionate, knowledgeable, excellent bedside manner
- Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Yale University School Of Medicine
Dr. Barber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barber has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.