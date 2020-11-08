Overview of Dr. Emma Barber, MD

Dr. Emma Barber, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barber works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.