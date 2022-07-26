Overview of Dr. Emma Bautista Ocampo, MD

Dr. Emma Bautista Ocampo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Bautista Ocampo works at TGH Family Care Center Healthpark in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.