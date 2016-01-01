Overview of Dr. Emma Bendana, MD

Dr. Emma Bendana, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.



Dr. Bendana works at Rio Grande Urology in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.