Overview of Dr. Emma Burbank, MD

Dr. Emma Burbank, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Burbank works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Keizer, OR, Tualatin, OR and Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.