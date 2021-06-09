Dr. Emma Burbank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burbank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emma Burbank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emma Burbank, MD
Dr. Emma Burbank, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Burbank works at
Dr. Burbank's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Keizer174 Shore Pointe Pl N Ste 202, Keizer, OR 97303 Directions
Tualitin Office19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 400 Bldg 2, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions
Office33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Burbank with pain in my back and hands. She sent me for some tests. After that she sent me to Dr. Krause.
About Dr. Emma Burbank, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1457562621
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University of Massachusetts
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
