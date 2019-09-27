See All Psychiatrists in Geneva, IL
Dr. Emma Cabusao, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (28)
Map Pin Small Geneva, IL
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emma Cabusao, MD

Dr. Emma Cabusao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Cabusao works at Tricity Family Services in Geneva, IL with other offices in Wheaton, IL and Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cabusao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tricity Family Services
    1120 Randall Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-1070
  2. 2
    Genesis Clinical Services
    1725 S Naperville Rd Ste 206, Wheaton, IL 60189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 653-6441
  3. 3
    Open Door Clinic
    157 S Lincoln Ave Ste K, Aurora, IL 60505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 264-1819

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 27, 2019
    I have been going to her for a few years and she is wonderful and really cares deeply for her patients. She knows her stuff and all about meds. What they do for you and has wonderful bedside manner. I love this dr.
    Lillian — Sep 27, 2019
    About Dr. Emma Cabusao, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1417911744
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of The East
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cabusao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabusao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabusao has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabusao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabusao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabusao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabusao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabusao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

