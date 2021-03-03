Dr. Emma Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emma Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emma Castillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Castillo works at
Locations
-
1
Chandler Anesthesia Services Pllc600 S Dobson Rd Ste A1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 786-6655
-
2
Gilbert Office2563 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 786-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillo?
I am very pleased with the treatment and care I have received from Dr. Castillo over the years. As others noted, they do have some issues with their office support staff but I have noticed some improvement.
About Dr. Emma Castillo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598730053
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Med School
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.