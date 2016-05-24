Dr. Emma Fritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emma Fritz, MD
Dr. Emma Fritz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Delaney OB/GYN525 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 316-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I love dr Fritz!! She helped me with all of my infertility issues and didn't sugar coat! I like that! She was still very sweet but straight forward and even though she didn't end up being the one on call to deliver my baby girl. I got a chance to meet many of the drs in the practice and felt very comfortable with them all!
About Dr. Emma Fritz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982633756
Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritz works at
Dr. Fritz has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
