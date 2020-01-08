See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Emma Herrera, MD

General Medical Practice
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emma Herrera, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte, Barranquilla, Colombia.

Dr. Herrera works at Orlando Family Physicians in Orlando, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Conway
    810 N Nowell St, Orlando, FL 32808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 259-2383
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    David C. Walker Dc PA
    3162 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 627-0056
  3
    True Health Inc
    4930 E Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 322-8645

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 08, 2020
    Dr. HERRERA is the best medical provider I have ever encountered. Not only is she professional and understanding, but she is also non-judgmental and accurate with her diagnosis. I am hoping to be under her care for years to come.
    Jan 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Emma Herrera, MD
    About Dr. Emma Herrera, MD

    • General Medical Practice
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376953836
    Education & Certifications

    • Universidad Del Norte, Barranquilla, Colombia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emma Herrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

