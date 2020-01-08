Overview

Dr. Emma Herrera, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte, Barranquilla, Colombia.



Dr. Herrera works at Orlando Family Physicians in Orlando, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.