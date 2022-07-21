Dr. Emma Hughes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emma Hughes, DMD
Overview
Dr. Emma Hughes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greensburg, PA.
Locations
-
1
Greensburg Dental Care6185 State Route 30 Ste A, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (878) 219-5899Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hughes is very friendly and professional. She and Savannah took excellent care of my dental problem. My problem happened the morning of my visit and they took care of me that afternoon. I have been a very satisfied patient of Greensburg Dental Care for the past two years.
About Dr. Emma Hughes, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1164081402
