See All Dermatologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Emma Lanuti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Emma Lanuti, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Emma Lanuti, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from University of Miami.

Dr. Lanuti works at Annapolis Dermatology Associates, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Natalia Biles, MD
Dr. Natalia Biles, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jay Barnett, MD
Dr. Jay Barnett, MD
4.1 (144)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Annapolis Dermatology Associates, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    2002 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 224-2260

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Rash
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Rash
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lanuti?

    Dec 01, 2022
    I'm 67, I've seen her twice, for mulitple skin issues. I have been going to dermatologists regularly since I was in my early 20's. She is the best I've ever seen. Super conscientious, super personable and caring. Tons of common sense and knowledge. Takes her time, and takes wonderful care of me. Such quality is extremely rare, in my experience.
    Jim Poppleton — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emma Lanuti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emma Lanuti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lanuti to family and friends

    Dr. Lanuti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lanuti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emma Lanuti, MD.

    About Dr. Emma Lanuti, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710118534
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emma Lanuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lanuti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lanuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lanuti works at Annapolis Dermatology Associates, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lanuti’s profile.

    Dr. Lanuti has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanuti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanuti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanuti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanuti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanuti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emma Lanuti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.