Dr. Emma Laureta, MD
Dr. Emma Laureta, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Pediatric Specialty Care at Smithtown222 E Main St Ste 106, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (718) 470-3001
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
She is amazing. She remembered my daughter from the NICU while in the hospital. She diagnosed her with a rare gene mutation and is doing everything possible to help her. She is very knowledgeable, helpful, kind and very good with kids.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376644591
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva Univ
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Laureta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laureta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laureta works at
Dr. Laureta has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laureta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Laureta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laureta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laureta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laureta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.