Dr. Emma Laureta, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Emma Laureta, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Laureta works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Smithtown in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Specialty Care at Smithtown
    222 E Main St Ste 106, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-3001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 24, 2017
    She is amazing. She remembered my daughter from the NICU while in the hospital. She diagnosed her with a rare gene mutation and is doing everything possible to help her. She is very knowledgeable, helpful, kind and very good with kids.
    West Babylon, NY — May 24, 2017
    About Dr. Emma Laureta, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376644591
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva Univ
    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emma Laureta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laureta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laureta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laureta works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Smithtown in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Laureta’s profile.

    Dr. Laureta has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laureta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Laureta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laureta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laureta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laureta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

