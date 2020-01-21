Overview

Dr. Emma Morton-Eggleston, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Morton-Eggleston works at Wvu Medicine Endocrinology in Martinsburg, WV with other offices in Shepherdstown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.