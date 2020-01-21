See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Martinsburg, WV
Super Profile

Dr. Emma Morton-Eggleston, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Emma Morton-Eggleston, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Morton-Eggleston works at Wvu Medicine Endocrinology in Martinsburg, WV with other offices in Shepherdstown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Albert K Leung MD Fac Og
    1001 SUSHRUTA DR, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 596-5038
  2. 2
    Primary Care & Pediatrics - Shepherstown
    60 Maclaine Way, Shepherdstown, WV 25443 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 596-5038
  3. 3
    Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory
    2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 596-5038
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Berkeley Medical Center
  • Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test

Treatment frequency



Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2020
    Good listener and explains well; has a true concern for patient well-being .
    Gary — Jan 21, 2020
    About Dr. Emma Morton-Eggleston, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548478993
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emma Morton-Eggleston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton-Eggleston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morton-Eggleston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton-Eggleston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton-Eggleston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morton-Eggleston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morton-Eggleston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

