Overview

Dr. Emma Murad, MD is a Dermatologist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.



Dr. Murad works at Chung Ying Physical Therapy & Acupuncture in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.