Dr. Emma Murad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emma Murad, MD is a Dermatologist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.
Dr. Murad works at
Locations
Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta1725 Windward Concourse Ste 120, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (470) 731-8010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for my annual skin check after having a bad experience with my previous doctor. Dr. Murad listened to my concerns and did a very thorough exam of my body. She took care of all my skin issues and I was very happy with the way she took care of me.
About Dr. Emma Murad, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518143361
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murad has seen patients for Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Murad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.