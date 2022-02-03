Overview of Dr. Emma Patterson, MD

Dr. Emma Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at Oregon Weight Loss Surgery LLC in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.