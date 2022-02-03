See All General Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Emma Patterson, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (22)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emma Patterson, MD

Dr. Emma Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Patterson works at Oregon Weight Loss Surgery LLC in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oregon Weight Loss Surgery LLC
    825 NE 20th Ave Ste 3340, Portland, OR 97232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 227-5050
  2. 2
    Oregon Weight Loss Surgery LLC
    1040 Nw 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 227-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Treatment frequency



Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 03, 2022
    I felt listened to and taken care of every step. The Wilshire surgery center was amazing! Dr. Patterson is very thorough, and shoots straight. If you are looking for coddling look elsewhere. She’s passionate about her patients safety and care.
    Feb 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emma Patterson, MD
    About Dr. Emma Patterson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174515431
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Sch Med
    Residency
    • U British Columbia Fac Med
    Internship
    • St Pauls Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Toronto, Fac Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emma Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patterson works at Oregon Weight Loss Surgery LLC in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Patterson’s profile.

    Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

