Overview of Dr. Emma Shifrin, MD

Dr. Emma Shifrin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Shifrin works at Rais & Mann Mds LLP in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.