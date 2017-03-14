See All Pediatricians in Peachtree Corners, GA
Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (4)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD

Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrea Thames Allen, MD
Dr. Andrea Thames Allen, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jeannie Belay, MD
Dr. Jeannie Belay, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Torrijos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    6330 Primrose Hill Ct Ste 108, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 903-0120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dysphagia
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Torrijos?

    Mar 14, 2017
    She is the best children doctor for my 3 kids. She really listens and cares for them! She also respects my choices and considers my wishes and addressed my concerns as a parent. I want to be selfish and keep her to myself, so her office will not get over crowded, but the truth is She is a fantastic pediatrician and more children should receive the blessing of her loving Care. Sincerely, Ms. T.G. my kiddos.
    Norcross, GA — Mar 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Torrijos to family and friends

    Dr. Torrijos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Torrijos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD.

    About Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730121815
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Torrijos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torrijos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Torrijos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torrijos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torrijos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torrijos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.