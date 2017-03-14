Dr. Torrijos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD
Overview of Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD
Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Torrijos' Office Locations
- 1 6330 Primrose Hill Ct Ste 108, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Directions (770) 903-0120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best children doctor for my 3 kids. She really listens and cares for them! She also respects my choices and considers my wishes and addressed my concerns as a parent. I want to be selfish and keep her to myself, so her office will not get over crowded, but the truth is She is a fantastic pediatrician and more children should receive the blessing of her loving Care. Sincerely, Ms. T.G. my kiddos.
About Dr. Emma Torrijos, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torrijos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torrijos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Torrijos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torrijos.
