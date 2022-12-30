Overview of Dr. Emmalind Aponte, MD

Dr. Emmalind Aponte, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Aponte works at Texas Oncology - San Antonio Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.