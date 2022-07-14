Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Agaba, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Agaba works at Department of Bariatric & General Surgery in Marietta, OH with other offices in Athens, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.