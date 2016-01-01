Dr. Emmanuel Anekwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anekwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Anekwe, MD
Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Anekwe, MD
Dr. Emmanuel Anekwe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Anekwe works at
Dr. Anekwe's Office Locations
-
1
Casa Medical7500 N Mesa St Ste 215, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 308-1279
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anekwe?
About Dr. Emmanuel Anekwe, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205871720
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anekwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anekwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anekwe works at
Dr. Anekwe has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anekwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anekwe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anekwe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anekwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anekwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.