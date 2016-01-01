See All Nephrologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Emmanuel Anekwe, MD

Nephrology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Anekwe, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Anekwe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.

Dr. Anekwe works at Casa Medical in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anekwe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Casa Medical
    7500 N Mesa St Ste 215, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 308-1279

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Emmanuel Anekwe, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205871720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

