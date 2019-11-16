Dr. Emmanuel Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Chang, MD
Dr. Emmanuel Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Houston2727 Gramercy St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 799-9975Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Katy750 Westgreen Blvd # 250, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 799-9975
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Beaumont350 Pine St Ste 330, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (713) 799-9975Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Retina & Vitreous Of Texas - Pearland2734 Sunrise Blvd Ste 303, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 799-9975Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Dr Chang is an amazing doctor!!! In May 2018 my son was diagnosed with a rare eye disease called COATS . Being from El Paso and not having doctors like Dr Chang who specialize in this disease.. I was immediately told that my son needed to have his eye removed. After getting a second opinion I was finally referred to Dr Chang.. and let me tell you he was GOD sent... not only did he take the time to explain to my husband and myself what was going on with our 3 year old sons eye, he explained the disease and came up with a plan of action. He proceeded to do 4 surgeries on my sons eye and saved his eye. He’s just an AMAZING doctor! I thank him everyday for saving my sons eye and for being patient with him with each visit that we have with him. Thank you Dr Chang for everything!!
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1083877740
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Duke U
- Ophthalmology
