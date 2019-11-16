Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Chang, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Retina & Vitreous of Texas in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Beaumont, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Retinal Ischemia and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.