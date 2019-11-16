See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Emmanuel Chang, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Chang, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Retina & Vitreous of Texas in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Beaumont, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Retinal Ischemia and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Houston
    2727 Gramercy St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Katy
    750 Westgreen Blvd # 250, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
  3. 3
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Beaumont
    350 Pine St Ste 330, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Retina & Vitreous Of Texas - Pearland
    2734 Sunrise Blvd Ste 303, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinal Ischemia
Macular Edema
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinal Ischemia
Macular Edema

Treatment frequency



Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2019
    Dr Chang is an amazing doctor!!! In May 2018 my son was diagnosed with a rare eye disease called COATS . Being from El Paso and not having doctors like Dr Chang who specialize in this disease.. I was immediately told that my son needed to have his eye removed. After getting a second opinion I was finally referred to Dr Chang.. and let me tell you he was GOD sent... not only did he take the time to explain to my husband and myself what was going on with our 3 year old sons eye, he explained the disease and came up with a plan of action. He proceeded to do 4 surgeries on my sons eye and saved his eye. He’s just an AMAZING doctor! I thank him everyday for saving my sons eye and for being patient with him with each visit that we have with him. Thank you Dr Chang for everything!!
    The Rosas — Nov 16, 2019
    About Dr. Emmanuel Chang, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, French, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1083877740
    Education & Certifications

    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • Duke U
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emmanuel Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Retinal Ischemia and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chang speaks French, Mandarin and Spanish.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

