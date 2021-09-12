See All Plastic Surgeons in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (13)
Map Pin Small The Woodlands, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz, MD

Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their residency with Loma Linda University|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic

Dr. De La Cruz works at De La Cruz Plastic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. De La Cruz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    De La Cruz Plastic Surgery
    2219 Sawdust Rd Ste 1203, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 281-7730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hidradenitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hidradenitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922208164
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda University|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Cruz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Cruz works at De La Cruz Plastic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. De La Cruz’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

