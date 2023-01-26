Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edoka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD
Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Edoka works at
Dr. Edoka's Office Locations
-
1
WellMed at Midtown3708 Jefferson St Ste A, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 459-6503
-
2
Emmanuel C. Edoka, MD, FACP2911 Medical Arts St Ste 7, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 598-2107
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edoka?
I have not had a doctor like him in many years. He takes his time to listen to you to capture everything that you are telling him. However, he is very observant and recognizes all of the patient symptoms and discuss the issues with you before he meticulously provides you with a plan of action. He does not treat you like an assembly line patient, in one size fits all. The level of care that I received was above and beyond. I am one happy old lady!
About Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1598857682
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Med College
- Meharry Med Coll|Meharry Med College
- University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edoka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edoka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edoka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edoka works at
Dr. Edoka has seen patients for Wellness Examination, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edoka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Edoka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edoka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edoka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edoka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.