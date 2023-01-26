See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Edoka works at WellMed at Midtown in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edoka's Office Locations

    WellMed at Midtown
    3708 Jefferson St Ste A, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 459-6503
    Emmanuel C. Edoka, MD, FACP
    2911 Medical Arts St Ste 7, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 598-2107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Edoka?

    Jan 26, 2023
    I have not had a doctor like him in many years. He takes his time to listen to you to capture everything that you are telling him. However, he is very observant and recognizes all of the patient symptoms and discuss the issues with you before he meticulously provides you with a plan of action. He does not treat you like an assembly line patient, in one size fits all. The level of care that I received was above and beyond. I am one happy old lady!
    Gigi — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598857682
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Meharry Med College
    Internship
    • Meharry Med Coll|Meharry Med College
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edoka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edoka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edoka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edoka has seen patients for Wellness Examination, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edoka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Edoka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edoka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edoka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edoka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

