Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Edoka works at WellMed at Midtown in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.