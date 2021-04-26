Dr. Emenike has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmanuel Emenike, MD
Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Emenike, MD
Dr. Emmanuel Emenike, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Emenike works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Emenike's Office Locations
-
1
Alpha Pain Mgmt. A Professional Corp.4954 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 202, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (310) 340-5510
- 2 11693 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 340-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emenike?
Did he work in Stamford Ct. earlier on?
About Dr. Emmanuel Emenike, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1770570442
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emenike accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emenike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emenike works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Emenike. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emenike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emenike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emenike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.