Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Emenike, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Emenike, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Emenike works at Alpha Pain Mgmt. A Professional Corp. in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.