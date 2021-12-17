Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Favila, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Favila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital.



Dr. Favila works at Regional Health Cardiology - Terre Haute in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Linton, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.