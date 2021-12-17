See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Emmanuel Favila, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Favila, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Favila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Dr. Favila works at Regional Health Cardiology - Terre Haute in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Linton, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Favila's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emmanuel B. Favila M.d.p.c.
    97 E Halt Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 238-2100
  2. 2
    Terre Haute Regional Hospital
    3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-0021
  3. 3
    Greene County Health-linton
    1600 A St NE Ste 9, Linton, IN 47441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-0021
  4. 4
    Regional Health
    3903 S 7th St Ste 2F, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 234-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Clay
  • Greene County General Hospital
  • Sullivan County Community Hospital
  • Terre Haute Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Disease
Wheezing
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Disease
Wheezing

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Disease
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Dec 17, 2021
    Dr Favila has treated our special needs daughter for several years. Easy to understand, kind, gives explanation of her condition and needs. Can get appointment when needed, friendly staff. I would recommend him to others.
    Sue Anne — Dec 17, 2021
    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598722399
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
