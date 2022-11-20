See All Podiatrists in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Emmanuel Fuzaylov, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (175)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Fuzaylov, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Fuzaylov works at Best Foot Doctor NY in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Best Foot Doctor NY
    161-10 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 471-6853
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Best Foot Doctor NY
    66 Court St # 3, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 673-0789

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Calcaneal Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Haglund's Deformity Resection Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Chevron Icon
Subtalar Arthroereisis Chevron Icon
Subungual Exostosis Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungus Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 175 ratings
    Patient Ratings (175)
    5 Star
    (160)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 20, 2022
    My first time being at Dr Emmanuel Fuzaylov office in Queens, New York was a great experience. The staff was professional and friendly. Dr Fuzaylov explained in details how the procedure is going to be done and my next follow-up visit. On my follow-up visit Dennis the Lazer technician was also detailed with the reassurance that I'll be fine, he made me feel comfortable. Thank you, for providing me with excellent care.
    Donna Joseph — Nov 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Emmanuel Fuzaylov, DPM
    About Dr. Emmanuel Fuzaylov, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033281639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. John's Episcopal Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

